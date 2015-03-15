* Corporate giants sign major deals
* Gulf Arab allies pledge billions
* Economy hurting since 2011 Arab spring uprising
By Michael Georgy and Stephen Kalin
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, March 15 President Abdel
Fattah al-Sisi was so confident after Egypt signed billions of
dollars of deals at an investment summit that he publicly joked
on Sunday about haggling with the world's top chief executives.
Yet the real challenge has only just begun.
"To Egyptian and international partners, if you really want
to contribute to developing this country, you must work night
and day and, as for the cost, please give us a break," he said
in his closing speech at the Sharm El-Sheikh resort, to applause
and laughter.
Corporate giants such as General Electric, Siemens
and BP signed major deals, Gulf Arab allies
pledged $12.5 billion and top Western officials provided
political support for the man who ousted Egypt's first freely
elected president.
Egypt's prime minister said investment deals worth a total
of $36 billion were signed at the summit. Including financed
projects, and loans, but not the Gulf pledges, this Egypt had
secured a total of $60 billion.
Sisi is riding a wave of nationalism, with Egyptians betting
that he can deliver stability and economic growth with a series
of mega-projects such as an expanded Suez Canal.
During his speech, he was flanked by young Egyptians taking
"selfies" with the former army chief, who has portrayed Egypt as
a bulwark against Islamist militancy engulfing several Arab
countries.
At times Sisi had to ask his supporters to stop cheering so
he could speak. Many foreign businessmen and bankers attending
were impressed.
"What I can gather from this is the momentum behind this
president is extraordinary," said Alex Thursby, CEO of Abu Dhabi
National Bank.
But difficult times still lie ahead in a country where
two-fifths of the population live on or around the poverty line
and where more reforms are needed beyond the cuts in fuel
subsidies and changes in the tax regime that have won Sisi
praise from investors.
Egypt's economy is only just starting to recover from
political upheaval triggered by the 2011 uprising that ended the
30-year rule of Hosni Mubarak and will require a lot more than
populism to prosper.
"Egypt needs at least $200-$300 billion to (develop) ... I
know Egypt and its problems," Sisi said.
With the high-profile, glitzy three-day summit in Sharm
el-Sheikh, Egypt aimed to send a clear message that it is
serious about reforming the economy and creating big
opportunities for investors.
FOREIGN INVESTMENT
A celebratory mood dominated the conference, with one of its
highlights a party hosted by billionaire businessman Naguib
Sawiris and a Lebanese pop singer.
Cairo wants to double foreign investment in this fiscal year
to $8 billion, despite an Islamist insurgency in northern Sinai
and frequent militant attacks across the country.
Sawiris, one of Egypt's top businessmen, said he was
prepared to invest $500 million in the most populous Arab
country.
But he said it was high time for the government to fire
inefficient members of the bureaucracy - about 7 million civil
servants who eat up 25 percent of the budget.
"Bureaucracy and corruption are married. You end
bureaucracy, you kill corruption," he told Reuters in an
interview.
Sherif El-Helw, managing director of Akanar Partners, an
Egyptian investment firm that advised the government on
investment strategies, said an original list of 120 proposals
had been whittled down to 22 for the economic summit.
He questioned the wisdom of mega-projects such as the Suez
Canal at the heart of Sisi's agenda, and said old habits die
hard.
"I think smaller projects, a realistic project that can be
completed in short periods of time, these are what the economy
needs today," he said.
"It's very difficult and we have a long way to go. There is
still an overwhelming culture and mentality of the old way of
doing business. That's still there, and we have to be honest
with ourselves."
One of the most ambitious projects is a new administrative
capital with a price tag of $45 billion located east of Cairo.
It is scheduled to be built in five to seven years.
