By Ahmed Aboulenein
CAIRO, June 1 Egypt issued on Thursday a
long-delayed investment law aimed at easing doing business and
creating incentives to lure back investors after years of
turmoil.
President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi ratified the law, which cuts
bureaucracy, especially for new projects, on Thursday after
parliament passed it last month, a decree published in the
official gazette showed.
The new incentives include a 50 percent tax discount on
investments made in underdeveloped areas, and government support
for the cost of connecting utilities to new projects.
"The highlight of this law is that it gives targeted
incentives for investments based in geographical locations in a
variety of sectors, mainly in the form of tax credits," said
Mohamed Abu Basha, an economist at EFG Hermes.
Under the law, investors can recoup half of what they pay to
acquire land for industrial projects if production begins within
two years.
It also restores private-sector free zones - areas exempt
from taxes and customs - a policy that had held up the law's
passage because of objections to forfeiting tax revenues at a
time of austerity.
Reham El-Desouki, an economist at Arqaam Capital, said the
law looked like an improvement on what was there before as it
sets a time cap on several bureaucratic processes, but investors
will wait for more details before rushing into Egypt.
"This law is a positive development for the investment scene
but the devil is in the details," she said, adding that
investors would wait to see the executive regulations that will
follow.
"The general investment atmosphere is challenging, what with
high interest rates and FX reforms. The Egyptian economy is
still recovering," El-Desouki said.
Direct foreign investment jumped 39 percent in the first
half of the fiscal year ending in June to $4.3 billion.
Egypt floated its pound currency in November and accepted a
three-year $12 billion International Monetary Fund programme
tied to ambitious economic reforms, part of a bid to restore
capital flows that dried up after a 2011 uprising drove away
investors and tourists.
The central bank raised its key interest rates by 200 basis
points on May 21 in an attempt to curb inflation of over 30
percent. It was the first rate hike since a 300 basis point
increase in November.
(Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)