SHARM EL SHEIKH, Egypt, March 14 PepsiCo will invest $500 million in Egypt this year to expand production, its business unit manager for North East Africa said on Saturday.

Ahmed El Sheikh told Reuters at an investment conference in Sharm El-Sheikh that the investment comes after the global food and beverage company achieved sales of $1.2 billion in Egypt during 2014. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk, editing by William Hardy)