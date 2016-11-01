(Adds details, quote, background)
CAIRO Nov 1 Egypt's Supreme Investment Council
on Tuesday approved a host of measures to boost investment that
included an extended suspension of capital gains tax on shares
and tax exemptions for producers in strategic sectors.
Egypt has been trying to attract investment to restore
growth since an uprising in 2011, which ushered in protracted
political turmoil and scared away tourists and foreign
investment - its main sources of hard currency.
The council, set up by President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi last
month and chaired by him, approved a total of 17 measures,
Sisi's office said in a statement.
The government had imposed a 10 percent tax on capital gains
from shares in July 2014 as part of efforts to boost a severely
strained budget, but froze it for two years in August 2015.
Tuesday's statement said the freeze would be extended for three
years, though it was not clear if this was from now or from the
intended end in 2017. Government officials could not be reached
for comment.
The measures also included wide-ranging tax exemptions for
farmers and manufacturers who produce strategic crops or goods
that Egypt imports or exports.
There were also new ways to settle tax disputes and to
reduce bureaucratic barriers to investment, notably by
introducing temporary manufacturing licenses while factories
complete paperwork, and forcing government agencies to grant
licences or settle disputes faster.
"The Supreme Investment Council aims to review the state's
investment policies, ... remove all obstacles facing investors,
and ... improve the investment climate," the statement said.
The prime minister, the central bank governor and the
finance, defence, interior, investment, trade and justice
ministers all sit on the council, along with the chief of the
General Intelligence Service.
(Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Kevin Liffey)