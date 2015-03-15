* Orascom Telecom to invest in infrastructure, energy
* Sawiris says Tunisia attractive market
* Urges strong government followup to investor summit
* Says military should not have role in the economy
By Stephen Kalin and Michael Georgy
SHARM EL SHEIKH, Egypt, March 15 Top Egyptian
businessman Naguib Sawiris said he was ready to invest $500
million in Egypt and was diversifying his telecoms business into
infrastructure, energy and transportation, sectors which need
major funds in the country.
Sawiris, a billionaire from a powerful Coptic Christian
family, said the investment conference in the Red Sea resort of
Sharm El-Sheikh had been a success but that the government would
need need to make efforts to follow up with investors.
"We all know the minute the decisions go down to our famous
and most regarded bureaucrats you see one sign only: stop. They
need to have a pusher, and the minister of investment is a
pusher," said Sawiris, 60, chairman and chief executive of
Orascom Telecom, Media and Technology.
He said the government should form a committee to firmly
thrust the investment agenda forward and help revive Egypt's
economy, laid low by four years of political turmoil triggered
by the 2011 revolt which toppled autocrat Hosni Mubarak.
"My advice... is the prime minister should initiate a small
office headed by the investment minister with some drivers who
continue the dialogue with the investors who committed to the
projects in this conference," said Sawiris.
Egypt clinched investments worth billions of dollars from
top global companies such as General Electric, BP
and Eni at the conference, which ends on Sunday.
Gulf Arab allies also pledged $12.5 billion.
Sawiris said Orascom Telecom would diversify into new
sectors including infrastructure, logistics and energy projects
alongside its core business.
"I am going to be extremely aggressive here in my
investments. We have firepower right now of 500 million dollars.
Today we signed $100 million out of this 500," Sawiris told
Reuters in an interview at the investment conference.
"We are the first and the only Egyptian company till now to
sign the solar power energy 50 megawatts today."
Sawiris said he also saw opportunities in Tunisia.
"We are willing to duplicate our investments in Egypt in
Tunisia, because it's stable, because the political Islamists
are more wise than ours here," he said.
CRITICISES ISLAMISTS, QUESTIONS ARMY ROLE IN ECONOMY
Sawiris was a vocal opponent of the Muslim Brotherhood, the
Islamist movement removed from power by then-army chief Abdel
Fattah al-Sisi, who went on to become president.
Sawiris said he opposed reconciliation with the Brotherhood
and, like the government, accuses it of carrying out bombings
that have killed hundreds of people since the army toppled
Islamist President Mohamed Mursi following mass protests in
mid-2013.
He called on them to unilaterally renounce violence.
"Then they will find liberal people like us defending their
rights, their rights of existence, their rights of being a
political party," he said.
But Sawiris said he could not forgive acts of violence.
"I remember Jesus when he was on the cross and he said,
'please forgive them'. Ok, but he's Jesus. I cannot do that,"
said Sawiris.
He became emotional when recalling watching a video showing
of Islamic State militants beheading 21 fellow Egyptian Coptic
Christians in Libya last month.
"You want to tell me I should give the other cheek to these
people? I'll go out and find them. That's my dream: to go out
and find these people," he said.
"I come from the south. In the south, if you kill one of my
family, I kill ten of your family... It's based on revenge."
Sawiris said Egyptians had set aside concerns over human
rights, which he described as "not ideal", to focus on the
economy, but stressed Egyptians should not abandon hopes
generated by the 2011 uprising.
"We will concede to the will of the people that we need to
build the country first, but once the country stands on its
feet, we will not accept less than a true, total, liberal,
democratic (society)," said Sawiris, founder of the liberal Free
Egyptians Party.
Turning to one of the most sensitive issues in Egypt,
Sawiris was adamant that the military should not have a role in
the economy.
The armed forces said to control up to 40 percent of the
economy. Sisi told Reuters last year it was more like 2 percent.
"It distracts the main focus because we are under a lot of
threats. They will not like what I say now but that's my
opinion," said Sawiris.
"An army should focus one and only task and that is
defending Egypt. Where else in the world do other armies have
businesses?"
(Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)