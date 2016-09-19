CAIRO, Sept 19 Egypt expects to privatise two or
three state-owned companies via listings on the stock exchange
in the first year of a privatisation programme, the chief
executive of government-owned NI Capital said on Monday.
The programme will last for three to five years and will
start with state-owned oil companies but will also include
state-owned banks, said Ashraf El-Ghazaly.
NI Capital is a government-owned, privately managed
financial institution that is part the National Investment Bank.
It acts as a consulting authority for the government and manages
governmental investment funds.
The state owns vast swathes of the economy, including three
of its largest banks along with much of its oil industry and
huge parts of its real estate.
The economy has been struggling to recover since a popular
uprising in 2011 drove foreign investors and tourists away.
Years of political instability has hit growth in the Arab
world's most populous state and halved its currency reserves.
The last time state-owned companies were listed on the
exchange was in 2005 when shares were floated in Telecom Egypt,
the state's landline monopoly, and oil companies Sidi Kerir
Petrochemicals and AMOC.
