* Economic policy makers most experienced since 2011
revolution
* Generally welcomed by financial markets, business
community
* In addition to expertise, some have bureaucratic skills
* But dissension possible over IMF talks
* Difficult decisions loom over currency, subsidies
By Andrew Torchia
CAIRO, July 15 Egypt's new military-backed
administration has pleased investors by appointing experienced
economic policy makers to a cabinet whose cohesion will be
sorely tested in the coming months.
Over the past few days, trained economists and technocrats
have been given key ministerial posts in the government that is
replacing the administration of president Mohamed Mursi, deposed
nearly two weeks ago in a move that polarised Egyptian society.
Taken together, they appear to form the country's most
high-powered economic team since its February 2011 revolution
ushered in a series of unstable cabinets which were chosen as
much for ideology and political expediency as for expertise.
The new cabinet's credentials will not alone ensure that
Egypt can overcome problems such as crumbling state finances, a
big trade deficit and rising inflation - but the team's very
existence may go some way to restoring business confidence.
"I think they are smart enough to deal with the new outcomes
on the ground," Mohamed Kotub, director of asset management at
Naeem Financial Investments in Cairo, said of the new ministers.
He predicted the cabinet would focus on restoring public
security, boosting tourism and luring foreign investment back to
Egypt - key demands of the business community which many felt
were ignored by Mursi's government.
The range of views it contains is aimed at allaying anger
over the overthrow of the democratically elected Mursi, but
could store up trouble as it considers how to tackle crippling
subsidies and currency woes.
TECHNOCRATS
Mursi's cabinet was short of relevant experience. Two of his
finance ministers, for example, had academic backgrounds
studying Islamic economics - of limited immediate use in an
economy where Islamic banking plays only a tiny role, and which
is facing a balance of payments crisis.
Mursi's last finance minister, Fayyad Abdel Moneim, made his
academic name researching subjects including "economic
functionaries in the Islamic state at the time of the Prophet
and the Righteous Caliphs".
Also, post-revolution governments in Egypt had trouble
attracting experienced technocrats because they feared being
tainted by an unpopular ruling military council or by the
Islamist ideology of the Muslim Brotherhood.
The new cabinet appears to have overcome this, including
ministers who can speak the language of investors, foreign and
local. Some also have administrative experience needed to push
economic policies through a sluggish state bureaucracy.
New Prime Minister Hazem el-Beblawi, who is to steer Egypt
until parliamentary elections planned in about six months, ran
Egypt's Export Development Bank for 12 years and went on to work
at regional economic agencies in the Middle East.
Ahmed Galal, managing director of the Cairo-based Economic
Research Forum since 2007 and for 18 years a researcher at the
World Bank, was appointed finance minister on Sunday.
Ziad Bahaa El-Din, who is a member of the leftist Egyptian
Social Democratic Party, will be deputy prime minister; he has a
doctorate in banking law from the London School of Economics and
ran Egypt's investment authority between 2004 and 2007.
Egypt's interim authorities have not been able to ignore
ideology and horse-trading in choosing their economic team. In
an effort to reduce political tensions, they have had to take
care to appear inclusive of a range of opinion.
Ashraf al-Arabi, a U.S.-educated economist who served as
planning minister under Mursi, handling unsuccessful
negotiations on a $4.8 billion loan from the International
Monetary Fund, was given the same post in the new government.
"As individuals I believe the interim government can handle
the priorities, but the biggest challenge is how they will deal
with the challenges as a team," said Kotub at Naeem Financial.
IMF
Within minutes of his appointment on Monday, Arabi appeared
to raise the possibility of disagreement within the cabinet by
telling reporters that the time was not right to reopen talks
with the IMF, because $12 billion in aid pledged by Egypt's Gulf
allies would carry it through coming months.
It was not clear whether Arabi was speaking on behalf of the
entire cabinet or simply giving his own opinion; Beblawi has not
said publicly whether he wants a quick IMF deal, which could
help to attract foreign investors back to Egypt.
Many economists think an IMF loan is in any case unlikely
before the next parliamentary elections, because it would come
with politically explosive commitments to economic reform that
an interim government would struggle to provide.
"It would have been extremely difficult anyway to achieve an
IMF agreement soon," said William Jackson, emerging markets
economist at Capital Economics in London. Arabi's comments were
"just a realistic assessment", he added.
The new cabinet will grapple with other tough policy
decisions in the next few months. One is how to begin reforming
Egypt's wasteful system of fuel and food subsidies, which is
undermining state finances; Egypt needs to find a way to cut
overall spending without hurting the poorest people.
Another dilemma is currency policy, which the cabinet is
expected to discuss with the central bank. After depreciating
nearly 15 percent against the dollar to around 7.0 in the past
18 months, the Egyptian pound has strengthened slightly
since last week as the new government has been formed.
With Gulf aid flowing in, authorities may be tempted to
spend some of the money to halt further depreciation, to limit
inflation and try to restore investor confidence by creating a
contrast with the pound's performance under the Mursi regime.
But such a policy would risk draining Egypt's foreign
reserves, and could hurt the economy by keeping the pound
overvalued. Capital Economics estimated a fair value for the
pound, which would help Egyptian exports recover, of about 7.50.
For now, however, many businessmen seem willing to give the
new cabinet the benefit of the doubt.
"We're bullish on the new cabinet, especially because most
of them come from a strong economic background," said Ashraf
Akhnoukh, a senior trader at CIBC brokerage in Cairo.
"The main problem is building consensus about policies and
showing some sort of results to the public. They don't have the
luxury of taking their time - Egypt needs short-term results and
long-term goals."