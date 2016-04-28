BRIEF-Vostok Emerging Finance Q1 net profit at $7.1 million
* NET ASSET VALUE WAS $151.5 MILLION AS AT MARCH 31, 2017 (DECEMBER 31, 2016: $144.3 MILLION)
CAIRO, April 28 Egypt's central bank kept its key interest rates unchanged on Thursday in its first decision since it raised rates by 150 basis points last month.
The bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) kept the overnight deposit rate at 10.75 percent and the overnight lending rate at 11.75 percent, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)
May 17 Property developer British Land said it had reduced the amount of space it was building without secured tenants to below 4 percent, adding that its London office tenants were taking longer to make decisions to take up space.