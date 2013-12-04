CAIRO Dec 4 Egypt's foreign currency reserves dipped slightly in November, Central Bank Governor Hisham Ramez said on Wednesday.

The reserves were $18.59 billion at the end of October. The November figure is due out soon. Ramez, addressing an economic conference in Cairo, did not say what it would be.

Reserves have been under pressure since Egypt's 2011 revolution against President Hosni Mubarak. The reserves stood at $36 billion on the eve of the uprising.