CAIRO Jan 9 The Egyptian pound fell at a
central bank auction of dollars on Wednesday, the seventh such
sale since it introduced a new regime to reduce pressure on its
currency.
The bank said the cut-off price at the auction was 6.4797
pounds to the dollar - a 0.47 percent fall from Tuesday when the
cut-off price was 6.4492 pounds. The central bank said it had
sold $49.6 million at the auction, less than the $50 million it
had offered.
On the interbank market, the central bank limits trades to a
0.5 percent band above or below the weighted average of bids at
the most recent currency auction. The weighted average on
Wednesday was 6.4798 pounds to the dollar.
