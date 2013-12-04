CAIRO Dec 4 Egyptian tycoon Naguib Sawiris, whose family controls the Orascom corporate empire, said he would invest $1 billion in the country in the first quarter of 2014.

He told Reuters on the sidelines of an economic conference designed to lure Gulf Arab investors to Egypt that the investment would focus on construction, real estate, agriculture and microfinance. (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Jon Boyle)