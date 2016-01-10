CAIRO Jan 10 Egypt's central bank on Sunday
issued guidelines on how it will incentivise banks to
participate in a "comprehensive programme" to help finance
small- and medium-sized enterprises in the latest move to try
and create jobs and support its battered economy.
President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi announced the SME initiative
on Saturday, saying that Egypt's banks would inject 200 billion
Egyptian pounds ($25 billion) into supporting businesses over
the next four years.
Egypt's economy has been struggling to recover since the
popular uprising in 2011 drove foreign investors and tourists
away. The uprising was partly fuelled by anger over the lack of
job prospects for young Egyptians.
Sisi had pledged to reduce joblessness to 10 percent over
the next five years. The unemployment level reached 12.8 percent
in December.
The central bank said on Sunday that under the new programme
interest rates on loans offered to SMEs would not exceed 5
percent.
In return for issuing the loans, participating banks will be
permitted to reduce their level of required reserves held at the
central bank by an amount equivalent to what they lend.
In December the central bank raised its overnight deposit
rate and lending rate by 0.50 percentage points to 9.25 percent
and 10.25 respectively.
The SME programme aims to finance 350,000 companies and
create 4 million new job opportunities over a period of four
years, a central bank statement said.
It aims to push the percentage of loans awarded to SMEs in
the Egyptian economy up to at least 20 percent, the statement
added.
Egypt's economy grew by about 4.2 percent in the last fiscal
year and the government forecasts growth of around 5 percent in
the current 2015/16 year.
However, the World Bank on Sunday cut its projected growth
rate for Egypt in 2015/16 to 3.8 percent from 4.2 percent on the
back of weaker global growth.
(Reporting by Eric Knecht; Editing by Greg Mahlich)