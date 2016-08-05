(Repeats Aug. 4 story with no changes)
By Lin Noueihed and Ola Noureldin
CAIRO Aug 4 When Egypt announced plans to
develop renewable power in 2014, investors piled in, drawn by
year-round sunshine and chronic electricity shortages. Two years
on, many projects have stalled, hitting confidence among foreign
investors Egypt sorely needs.
Developers who prequalified for solar and wind projects
under attractive feed-in-tariff (FiT) schemes say they face
delays and currency risks while wrangling with the government
over contract terms has complicated efforts to secure financing.
Some foreign firms now say they will shelve projects at a
time when Egypt is seeking to boost foreign investment to ease a
hard currency shortage that is choking the economy and to
diversify after gas shortages caused blackouts in 2013 and 2014.
One such company is Italy's Enel Green Power, which
prequalified in 2015 for one solar and two wind projects under
Egypt's FiT schemes and entered a build-own-operate tender for a
250 megawatt wind project.
"Continuous uncertainty from the local authority in managing
the process as well as delays in assigning contracts, have lead
EGP to freeze its business development operations in the
country," an Enel spokeswoman said.
A source from another consortium of foreign investors that
prequalified for a solar FiT project said Egypt's insistence on
domestic arbitration in any dispute had prompted a multilateral
lender that was co-financing the project to withdraw.
"I can't believe they would do this to foreign investors and
big lenders when Egypt needs them," said the source. "The
feed-in-tarrifs were high, but the whole thing has turned into
an Egyptian soap opera. No one knows what's going on and they
don't seem to care."
Egypt's New and Renewable Energy Authority did not respond
to Reuters requests for comment. Its chairman Salah El-Sobky was
quoted in Al Shorouk newspaper this week as saying the
Electricity Ministry was taking the developers' concerns into
consideration but was not responsible for their funding.
Egypt announced in 2014 ambitious plans to develop renewable
energy, originally targeting 4.3 gigawatts of wind and solar
projects to be installed over three years.
The International Finance Corporation, an arm of the World
Bank, said last year Egypt's renewable energy projects could
require $8 billion in capital investment over the next four
years, a significant opportunity for investors and lenders.
Egypt had aimed to meet 20 percent of its energy needs from
renewable sources by 2020, but has pushed that back to 2022.
FEED-IN FLAP
Government plans included a 1.8 gigawatt solar park in
Benban, Upper Egypt, to be developed for $3 billion and operated
under a FiT arrangement.
In 2014, Egypt said it would pay $0.13 per kilowatthour
(kWh) to plants with 500 kilowatts to 20 megawatts capacity and
$0.14/kWh to those with 20 to 50 MW capacity during phase one.
The competitive rates piqued investor interest. The scheme
was hailed as an investment bright-spot for Egypt, which has
suffered a shortfall in foreign currency since the 2011 uprising
which ousted Hosni Mubarak but scared off foreign investors and
tourists, sources of hard currency it needs to finance imports.
But the euphoria faded as capital controls imposed in early
2015 made it harder for foreign firms -- which would invest in
dollars but be paid in Egyptian pounds -- to repatriate profit.
Developers said they were willing to accept currency risks
as Egypt's FiT was higher than others in the region. A dispute
over the seat of arbitration has proven harder to overcome.
International arbitration is a standard requirement for many
international lenders and has caused some to freeze funding for
phase one, sources at four such institutions said.
At least two developers who were set to receive IFC funding
told Reuters it had pulled out. An IFC source confirmed it could
not proceed for now due to the arbitration issue.
The IFC told Reuters it was "supportive of the government's
agenda of promoting private-led renewable energy projects in
Egypt" and would invest "next fiscal year".
Atter Hannoura, head of public-private partnerships at the
Finance Ministry, said Egypt wants arbitration to be held at the
Cairo Regional Center for International Commercial Arbitration.
"This is still international arbitration as this is an
independent body," he told Reuters. "When people prequalified
this was the government position already. When the international
financial institutions got involved it became an issue."
Developers and lenders said they suspected the government
was dragging out the process because it now judged the FiT as
too high and was hoping to offer lower rates in round two.
The cost of solar components has plummeted since Egypt set
its current tariff, which applies only if companies close a deal
by Oct. 28. Many look likely to miss the deadline.
Since announcing its renewable plans, Egypt has also
commissioned megaprojects from firms like Siemens, which dwarf
FiT schemes and, analysts say, have sapped the urgency to push
through. Sobky has told local media phase one would go ahead.
Industry experts say no more than 12 firms would go through.
Some developers say they will not return but others, along with
international lenders, are now looking to phase two.
(Reporting by Lin Noueihed, editing by David Evans)