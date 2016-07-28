BRIEF-International Financial Advisors posts Q1 profit
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholers 235,726 dinars versus loss of 4.4 million dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2reiOOH) Further company coverage:
CAIRO, July 28 Egypt plans to launch fuel smarts cards in the 2016-17 fiscal year, deputy finance minister for monetary policy Ahmed Kojak said on Thursday.
The smart cards are part of a wide-ranging effort to reform Egypt's costly subsidies programme. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk, Writing by Lin Noueihed, Editing by Asma Alsharif)
WASHINGTON, May 13 The U.S. Treasury is considering all of its available tools to deny North Korea access to the international financial system to rein in its nuclear weapons and missile development programs, a senior Treasury official said on Saturday.