CAIRO Aug 29 Egypt's parliament approved on Monday a long-awaited law introducing a Value Added Tax of 13 percent which will rise to 14 percent in the next fiscal year.

Parliament had been debating the law for weeks with several lawmakers opposing the government's initial proposal of 14 percent and wanting to lower it to 12 for fear it would stoke inflation.

The 13 percent rate was agreed after the finance minister proposed it as a compromise on Sunday. (Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Lin Noueihed)