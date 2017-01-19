CAIRO Jan 19 Egypt is considering temporarily
reintroducing a stamp duty on stock market transactions after
the tax was frozen in 2014, two finance ministry sources told
Reuters on Thursday.
The comments come a day after the International Monetary
Fund released the details of its $12 billion, three-year
agreement to support a wide-ranging programme to reform Egypt's
ailing economy and restore financial stability.
The agreement revealed that Egypt had committed to imposing
either a capital gains tax or a stamp duty on stock market
transactions by the 2017/18 fiscal year.
Egypt had previously announced plans to impose a capital
gains tax but delayed those plans following criticism.
"We are studying temporarily re-imposing a stamp duty on
stock market transactions pending the return to a capital gains
tax, which has been postponed since May 2015," one of the
sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
(Writing by Lin Noueihed, editing by Larry King)