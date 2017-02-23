(Corrects stamp duty to 0.2 percent, not 0.002)
CAIRO Feb 23 Egypt's Finance Ministry is
recommending the implementation of a stamp duty on stock
exchange transactions of 0.2 percent on sellers and buyers, a
senior ministry official told Reuters on Thursday.
The official said he expects the stamp duty to come into
effect before May and generate a revenue that ranges between
1-1.5 billion Egyptian pounds ($63-94.5 million) in 2017/18.
The government will send amendments of the income tax law,
which includes the stamp duty, to parliament for final approval
in March, he added.
($1 = 15.8700 Egyptian pounds)
