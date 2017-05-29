BRIEF-Patrizia Immobilien secures high-profile office portfolio in Germany
* SECURES HIGH-PROFILE OFFICE PORTFOLIO IN GERMANY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
(Adds details, analyst comment)
CAIRO May 29 Egypt's cabinet has approved raising the minimum income tax threshold to 7,200 Egyptian pounds ($398) a year from 6,500 pounds, Deputy Finance Minister for fiscal policies Amr al-Munir told a news conference on Monday.
The decision has yet to be approved by parliament.
The Finance Minister Amr El Garhy said that the government has decided on a social security package for 43 billion pounds for the year 2017/18 beginning in July, including a 15 percent rise for pensioners and a 14-20 percent rise in salaries. ($1 = 18.0950 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
* SECURES HIGH-PROFILE OFFICE PORTFOLIO IN GERMANY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SHANGHAI, June 23 China stocks rose on Friday to end the week higher, on signs tight liquidity is easing and with sentiment lifted by MSCI's decision to include mainland shares in a key index.