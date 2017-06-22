CAIRO, June 22 Egypt's President Abdel Fattah
al-Sisi ratified a stamp duty on stock exchange transactions for
both buyers and sellers at 1.25 Egyptian pounds per 1,000 for
the tax's first year, a decree published in the official gazette
on Thursday showed.
Sisi also approved an extension of a freeze on capital
gains tax for three years.
The country originally imposed a 10-percent tax on capital
gains in July 2014 as part of efforts to replenish depleted
state coffers. But its suspended the tax a year later under
pressure from investors for a period of two years. Thursday's
decree extends that freeze for another three years.
(Reporting by Amina Ismail)