* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CAIRO, March 29 Egypt plans to raise exports to $34 billion from $19 billion by 2020, the Trade and Industry Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.
"The ministry has almost completed its strategy to double its exports and increase it from $19 billion to $34 billion by 2020 through implementing specific export plans and policies and targeting new export markets," the statement said. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Dominic Evans)
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.