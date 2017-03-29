CAIRO, March 29 Egypt plans to raise exports to $34 billion from $19 billion by 2020, the Trade and Industry Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The ministry has almost completed its strategy to double its exports and increase it from $19 billion to $34 billion by 2020 through implementing specific export plans and policies and targeting new export markets," the statement said. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Dominic Evans)