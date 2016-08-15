CAIRO Aug 15 Egypt's unemployment rate dipped
to 12.5 percent in the second quarter, state statistics agency
CAPMAS said on Monday, but joblessness among the country's youth
remains at critical levels.
Unemployment stood at 12.7 percent in both the previous
three months and the year-earlier quarter. The actual rate is
higher than the reported one, analysts believe, reflecting the
difficulty of gathering data in a country where the informal
economy is large and the social security system inefficient.
The number of Egyptians unemployed stood at 3.6 million,
down 61,000 from a quarter earlier, CAPMAS said. The size of the
workforce rose 2.9 percent year on year to 25 million.
Egypt's economy has struggled since 2011, when an uprising -
partly driven by anger about the lack of job prospects for young
Egyptians - toppled autocrat Hosni Mubarak.
Young people remain disproportionately impacted by the jobs
shortage, with Monday's data showing almost four out of every
five of the unemployed are aged between 15 and 29.
Youth unemployment stood at 42 percent in 2014, according to
the latest International Labour Organization data.
President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi had pledged to reduce
joblessness to 10 percent over the next few years, which would
require much higher levels of economic growth.
