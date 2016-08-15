CAIRO Aug 15 Egypt's unemployment rate dipped to 12.5 percent in the second quarter, state statistics agency CAPMAS said on Monday, but joblessness among the country's youth remains at critical levels.

Unemployment stood at 12.7 percent in both the previous three months and the year-earlier quarter. The actual rate is higher than the reported one, analysts believe, reflecting the difficulty of gathering data in a country where the informal economy is large and the social security system inefficient.

The number of Egyptians unemployed stood at 3.6 million, down 61,000 from a quarter earlier, CAPMAS said. The size of the workforce rose 2.9 percent year on year to 25 million.

Egypt's economy has struggled since 2011, when an uprising - partly driven by anger about the lack of job prospects for young Egyptians - toppled autocrat Hosni Mubarak.

Young people remain disproportionately impacted by the jobs shortage, with Monday's data showing almost four out of every five of the unemployed are aged between 15 and 29.

Youth unemployment stood at 42 percent in 2014, according to the latest International Labour Organization data.

President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi had pledged to reduce joblessness to 10 percent over the next few years, which would require much higher levels of economic growth. (Reporting by Ola Noureldin; Editing by Ahmed Aboulenein and John Stonestreet)