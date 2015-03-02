CAIRO, March 2 Egyptian foodmaker Edita
said on Monday it would put up to 30 percent of its
ordinary shares on the Egyptian stock market in a secondary
public offering.
The company is making a combined offering that includes an
institutional offering of ordinary shares on the Egyptian bourse
and global depository receipts (GDRs) to be listed in London.
There would also be a separate domestic offering of ordinary
shares, it said in a statement.
"Edita has received permission to list its shares on the EGX
(bourse) under the symbol EFID.CA," the company said.
It added that shareholders were meeting to approve the
combined offering.
The statement did not mention the timing or value of the
share offering, but industry sources expect the value to be at
least 1.5 billion Egyptian pounds ($196.59 million).
Edita has capital of 72.536 million pounds, divided into
362,681,000 shares, with a nominal value of 0.20 pounds per
share.
The Edita offering is part of a flurry of mergers and rights
issues that has boosted activity on the Cairo exchange, which
had struggled to win investor confidence during four years of
political and economic turmoil since the Arab Spring uprising.
Egypt's government last year launched a raft of long-delayed
reforms aimed at luring back foreign investors and shoring up
growth while cutting a ballooning deficit.
Food is seen as a fast-growing sector in the most populous
Arab nation of 87 million people.
Kellogg won a takeover battle in January to secure a
controlling stake in Egyptian cake and biscuit maker Bisco Misr
, while Europe's biggest dairy group,
Lactalis, is competing with Egypt's Pioneers Holding
for cheese maker Arab Dairy.
Edita is being advised by Goldman Sachs and EFG
Hermes.
The shareholders selling stakes in Edita are Africa Samba
B.V. and Exoder Limited, the statement said.
($1 = 7.6300 Egyptian pounds)
