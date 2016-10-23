CAIRO Oct 23 Egyptian authorities seized sugar
stocks at Edita Food Industries, one of the country's
largest food producers, on Saturday, a move that may force the
company to suspend its operations, Edita's chairman told
Reuters.
At supermarkets across the country sugar has all but
vanished, prompting media talk of a crisis and pushing the state
to rapidly increase imports despite an acute dollar shortage and
soaring global prices of the sweetener.
The government has blamed the crisis on local factories and
profiteering traders hoarding stocks to push up price.
A supply ministry official told Reuters that 2,000 tonnes
of sugar stocks were confiscated after Edita was unable to show
original invoices for quantities held at its Beni Suef factory.
Edita, which holds local ownership of international brands
Twinkies, HoHos and Tiger Tail in Egypt, Libya, Jordan and
Palestine, denied it had hoarded sugar.
Chairman Hani Berzi said security forces had raided one of
Edit's four factories in Beni Suef, which contains the company's
main sugar stocks, interrupting operations.
"If it's (the confiscation) going to continue, the rest of
the company will stop," Berzi said, adding foreign investors
were "very concerned" about the raid.
Egypt annually imports about one million tonnes of sugar,
but an acute shortage of dollars in Egypt has cut the flow of
sugar imported by private traders, leaving the market short in
recent months as the government scrambles to fill the gap.
Allen Sandeep, head of research at Naeem Brokerage, said a
raid on one of the country's largest traded companies could send
a negative signal to foreign investors.
"The standalone implications (for Edita) are minimal given
that contribution to sales from the candy business are low,"
Sandeep said. "However, the same might not go down well from an
investor sentiment perspective."
Edita has four factories in Egypt including its Beni Suef
plant, which makes hard and soft candy.
