DUBAI Oct 8 EFG Hermes, Egypt's
largest investment bank, said its co-chief executive had
resigned after 18 years with the firm.
Hassan Heikal, who is also a board member, will leave the
company on Oct. 31, according to a statement posted on the
company's website.
Yasser El Mallawany will now be sole chief executive, having
previously shared the post with Heikal.
"With my responsibilities at the firm drawing to an end, I
will take this opportunity to focus on public service - among
other commitments - by offering ideas and launching new
initiatives that offer long-term solutions to Egypt's fiscal
challenges and economic development," Heikal said in the
statement. He did not elaborate on reasons for his departure.
Heikal, a leading member of Egypt's business community under
former President Hosni Mubarak, was influential in expanding EFG
into a regional investment bank. Its other activities include
securities trading and asset management, and it employs more
than 900 people across the Middle East.
