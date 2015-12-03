Dec 3 EFG-Hermes Leasing, a wholly owned
subsidiary of investment bank EFG-Hermes, is working
on securing a sharia-compliant credit line from a Gulf-based
Islamic lender, the subsidiary's executive chairman told
Reuters.
The move could rekindle efforts to develop Islamic finance
in Egypt, a sector which has trailed conventional banking
despite initiatives from current and previous governments.
The credit line would allow EFG-Hermes Leasing to provide
Islamic leasing products for the first time using a rental-based
contract known as ijara, said Wael Ziada, who also serves as a
member of the EFG-Hermes executive committee.
"We are targeting the first quarter of next year," said
Ziada, adding that discussions were at an advanced stage. He
declined to identify the Islamic lender.
Current demand for Islamic finance products is not high in
Egypt, but the sector's growth would be driven by saturation in
conventional banking, Ziada told Reuters by telephone from
Cairo.
EFG Hermes, one of the Middle East's largest investment
banks, launched its leasing business in June committing an
initial 100 million Egyptian pounds ($12.8 million) in capital.
The subsidiary has already signed leasing facilities with
Lebanon's Bank Audi and Qatar National Bank
(QNB).
Adding Islamic leasing facilities would allow the firm to
cater to clients which seek to abide by religious principles
such as a ban on interest and pure monetary speculation.
In an ijara one party leases a specific asset to a client
for an agreed rental price, but unlike an operating lease a
lessor cannot charge interest on defaulted or delayed payments.
EFG-Hermes says nearly a third of its $3 billion of assets
under management is in Saudi Arabia. Its Saudi unit also plans
to launch an Islamic mutual fund.
($1 = 7.8300 Egyptian pounds)
