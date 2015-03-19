* Posts 2014 net profit of $70.51 million
* Growth led by investment bank fees and commissions
* Egypt leasing business to launch by May -CEO
(Recasts with net profit after tax and minority interests)
CAIRO, March 19 Egypt's EFG Hermes
turned a profit after tax and minority interests of 538 million
Egyptian pounds ($70.51 million) in 2014 after a net loss of 540
million the year before, helped by strong growth in its regional
investment banking operations, the bank said on Thursday.
The company, one of the Middle East's largest investment
banks, said profit was boosted by its core investment banking
operations, with revenue growth in fees and commissions from its
securities brokerage, asset management and investment banking
divisions. Regional operations represented half of those
revenues, it said.
The bank said net profit after tax and minority interest for
the fourth quarter was up 30 percent year-on-year to 131 million
pounds.
Net operating revenues for the firm were up 19 percent for
the year to 2.61 billion pounds, while fee and commission
revenues rose 44 percent year-on-year to 951 million pounds.
Net profit before minority rights reached 706.99 million
pounds versus net loss of 334.98 million pounds in 2013, the
company said earlier in a separate statement to the bourse.
EFG Hermes is advising Egyptian food maker Edita
on a secondary public offering on the Egyptian stock market,
part of a flurry of mergers and rights issues that has boosted
activity on the exchange.
In addition to investment banking, the firm offers
brokerage, asset management and private equity units and
operates in eight countries across the Middle East.
Chief Executive Karim Awad told Reuters last weekend the
company would launch a leasing business in Egypt by early May.
($1 = 7.6300 Egyptian pounds)
(Reporting by Stephen Kalin; editing by Vincent Baby)