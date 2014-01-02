CAIRO Jan 2 EFG Hermes, one of the
largest investment banks in the Middle East, said on Thursday it
had appointed Khalid Ellaicy, former chief financial officer
(CFO) of Orascom Telecom, as its new CFO.
EFG said Ellaicy would assume his duties immediately having
served at Orascom Telecom as CFO for two years. It noted he had
also been CFO of Bahraini telecoms group Batelco, but did not
say who he was replacing.
"Khalid has proven capabilities in managing cost efficiency,
improving profitability and increasing shareholder value," Karim
Awad, co-CEO of EFG, said in a statement. "In his new role he
will help ensure that we continue to operate as a lean
organization with maximum efficiency across all lines of
business."
EFG also said it had recently acquired a 65 percent stake in
Credit Libanais as it seeks to expand into retail and commercial
banking.
The move comes eight months after the failure of a planned
tie-up with Qatar's QInvest, under which EFG would have spun off
some of its assets to create an investment bank with operations
spanning the Middle East, Africa and Turkey.
No-one at EFG could immediately be reached for further
comment.
Shares in EFG, which said in November its third-quarter net
profit rose 38 percent from a year earlier to 116 million
Egyptian pounds ($16.8 million), were trading 1 percent higher
by 0950 GMT.