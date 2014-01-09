CAIRO Jan 9 EFG Hermes, one of the
largest investment banks in the Middle East, said on Thursday it
had approved a buyback plan that aims to return 1 billion
Egyptian pounds ($143.8 million) to shareholders during the
first nine months of 2014.
The first phase of the programme amounts to 425 million EGP
to be executed within the next four weeks, with the second phase
taking place in the late second to third quarter of 2014, EFG
said in a statement.
The first phase will involve a buyback of 36.96 million
shares, representing 6.44 percent of the firm's current
outstanding shares, at 11.5 EGP per share, the statement said.
($1 = 6.9562 Egyptian pounds)
(Reporting by Shaimaa Fayed; Editing by David Goodman)