CAIRO Feb 18 EFG Hermes, one of the
largest investment banks in the Middle East, is seeking to
expand its assets under management in Egypt by 25 percent this
year, a senior executive said on Tuesday.
Nabil Moussa, head of asset management for EFG in Egypt,
told reporters that of the $3 billion in assets the bank manages
in the region, $1.9 billion is under management in Egypt, while
the rest is managed from Dubai.
Moussa said the return on their equity funds in Egypt was
between 25 and 30 percent last year, compared with 45 percent in
2012.
But he said the company was "cautiously optimistic" that
political stability was taking root in Egypt, saying the firm
would increase its investments.
(Reporting By Ehab Farouk; Writing by Shadia Nasralla and
Maggie Fick; Editing by Pravin Char)