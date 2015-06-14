CAIRO, June 14 The size of the portfolio of EFG-Hermes Leasing, a wholly-owned subsidiary of investment bank EFG-Hermes, is 900 million Egyptian pounds ($118 million), the subsidiary's executive chairman said on Sunday.

Wael Ziada also told reporters the subsidiary had signed two leasing facilities with Lebanon's Bank Audi and Qatar National Bank (QNB).

($1 = 7.6250 Egyptian pounds) (Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Mark Potter)