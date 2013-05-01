CAIRO May 1 EFG Hermes, the Middle
East's top investment bank, said on Wednesday the long-stop date
for completion of its deal with Qatari investment company
QInvest had passed without approval by Egypt's financial
regulator, and so the joint venture would automatically end.
"The long-stop date for the satisfaction of the conditions
precedent for (the) joint venture agreement to proceed had been
reached without receiving the necessary regulatory approvals
from the Egyptian Financial Supervisory Authority (EFSA)," EFG
said in a statement.
"As a result of the long stop date being reached, the joint
venture agreement will automatically terminate," EFG said.
(Reporting by Shaimaa Fayed; Editing by Mark Potter)