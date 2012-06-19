Palestinians carry trays of sweets and an Egyptian flag (C) in front of a placard depicting Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy in Gaza City June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot

CAIRO Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood declared on Tuesday it did not want a confrontation with the ruling generals but said the army did not have the right to curb presidential powers after a vote the group says its candidate won.

The ruling army council, which took control when former military man Hosni Mubarak was driven from office last year, issued an 11th hour decree assuming legislative powers until a new parliament is elected and keeping control of army affairs.

The decree came out on Sunday as counting for the presidential vote was underway, an election the Brotherhood said its candidate won. Days earlier the army had implemented a court ruling to dissolve the Islamist-led parliament, stripping the Brotherhood of its biggest gain since Mubarak was ousted.

The Brotherhood's victory claim has been challenged by its presidential rival.

"We do not seek any confrontation with anyone and no one in Egypt wants confrontation," said Yasser Ali, spokesman for the campaign of the Brotherhood's candidate, Mohamed Morsy.

"There has be dialogue between national forces and the people alone must decide their fate," he told a news conference, but added: "Nobody in Egypt is above the state and the constitution ... Everyone must abide by the popular will."

Although it has said it does not want a confrontation, the group has called for a mass rally on Tuesday against the army's decree. An ultra-orthodox Islamist group has also supported the call for a street protest.

The Morsy campaign restated claims that the Brotherhood candidate had secured 52 percent of the vote in the run-off vote held on Saturday and Sunday, compared to 48 percent secured by rival Ahmed Shafik, a former military man who was also Mubarak's last prime minister. Shafik's campaign says he won.

"We are speaking of facts and documents and not indicators or speculation. That is what is different from what the other party says to you," Ali said, issuing numbers that the group compiled from their records of the count. The figures were slightly different from the numbers announced on Monday.

"There is no shred of doubt that these numbers will be the numbers that the election committee will announce," he said. "There may be slight changes after appeals from both parties but we are confident in what we say."

Each candidate is allowed representatives at polling stations, which means they can collect a national tally even though the election committee will not formally announce the final result until Thursday after hearing any appeals.

Morsy's campaign has filed over 100 appeals contesting the result in smaller constituencies.

(Additional reporting and writing by Tamim Elyan; Editing by Edmund Blair)