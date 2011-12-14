* Islamists secured two thirds of first-round vote
* Divided Islamists give scope for liberal voice
* Staggered six-week poll lasts till January
By Edmund Blair
CAIRO, Dec 14 Egyptians voted on Wednesday
in the second round of a parliamentary election with Islamist
parties seeking to bolster early gains and secure a dominant
position during the transition from army rule.
Islamists have capitalised in the poll on grassroots
networks built up even when they were repressed by Hosni
Mubarak, though Islamist groups took a back seat initially in
the uprising that toppled the president in February.
Polling stations opened at 8 a.m. (0600 GMT) in the second
round of the three-stage vote. The lower house vote will not be
completed until January, while the army will not hand over full
powers until after a presidential election in mid-2012.
"This is the first time our vote counts, we want to retain
our rights," said Fatma Sayed, a government employee in Suez, a
district voting in this round, speaking as she queued to cast a
ballot in Egypt's first free election in decades.
Islamists ranging from hardliners to moderates secured about
two-thirds of the votes in the first round but are not united,
so liberals will have scope to stamp their mark on an assembly
that will play a key role in drafting a new constitution.
The document will define the future powers of competing
democratic institutions after decades of autocratic rule.
It is already the focus of a tussle between Egypt's newly
assertive political class and the ruling generals and may become
a battleground for Islamists and liberals.
The army-backed cabinet sparked violent protests that killed
42 people last month after it sought to insert articles to
shield the military from any future civilian oversight.
That fuelled suspicions that the army wants to cling on to
power even after the presidential poll expected in June.
A party list led by the Muslim Brotherhood's Freedom and
Justice Party (FJP) came top in the first round, with strict
Salafi Islamists surprise runners up. Liberals were pushed into
third place and are trying to close ranks to fight back.
"I think the major trend will continue (in the second round)
with some minor changes. The FJP will be first, but I think the
percentage will be reduced relative to the first round," said
Hassan Abou Taleb, political analyst at the Al Ahram Centre for
Political and Strategic Studies.
He suggested some voters, concerned by the rise of Islamists
who they fear could introduce new religious strictures on
society, might give a modest boost to liberals, though he did
not expect any significant swing.
LIBERAL FIGHTBACK?
The Egyptian Bloc alliance, which includes liberal parties
founded just months ago in the wake of Mubarak's downfall, and
the decades old liberal Wafd party together secured about 20
percent of the votes for party lists in the first round.
Liberal politicians say they are trying to coordinate their
effort more effectively in this round to avoid splitting their
vote and have also tried to revitalise campaigns with more
active street canvassing.
Muslim Brotherhood leader Mohamed Badie has sought to
reassure voters, saying his group wants to work in a broad
coalition after the parliamentary election that is staggered
over six weeks and ends in January.
"We will not rule Egypt alone. Parliament will include all
the colours of the rainbow that must agree on one direction, one
goal," he told a private television channel this month. He also
said the group did not want a confrontation with the army.
Some analysts say the Brotherhood might prefer to find
non-Islamist allies in parliament, rather than lining up with
the main Salafi al-Nour Party, in bid to build up a position in
mainstream politics and avoid alienating chunks of society.
"There is a big difference between the Salafis and the
Muslim Brotherhood. There is a real competition from an
ideological perspective and also from their political
experience," said Ahram's Abou Taleb.
For decades, the Brotherhood was formally banned buy
semi-tolerated under Mubarak, giving it enough room to have some
deputies in parliament who campaigned as "independents".
The Salafis, who had spurned politics, are new faces.
Analysts say they have used long-established television
satellite channels and mosques they control to make an impact.
Under Egypt's new electoral system, two thirds of
parliament's 498 elected seats go to party lists and the rest go
to individuals. The race is split into three phases, and each
phase has a run-off vote for the individual seats.
Voting for each stage is held on two days. This time voting
is on Wednesday and Thursday in parts of Cairo not covered last
time round, Ismailiya and Suez to the east of the capital, Aswan
and Sohag to the south, and Nile Delta regions in the north.
Official results are not expected until Saturday or Sunday
as results are collated from outlying areas. But, as in the
first round, parties are likely to give indications of their
performance sooner as they have representatives watching
counting.