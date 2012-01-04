* Muslim Brotherhood leads after two of three voting rounds
* Says it will involve rivals in writing new constitution
* Rise of Islamist parties prompts concern in West
By Sherine El Madany
CAIRO, Jan 4 The Islamist Muslim
Brotherhood looks set for a dominant role in Egypt's first free
parliament in decades and is promising rivals a role in writing
a new constitution as military generals face growing pressure to
hand power to civilians.
Egyptians voted for a second day on Wednesday in the final
stage of the lower-house election, the first free legislative
vote since army officers overthrew the monarchy in 1952.
The staggered election is part of the military's plan to
hand power to civilians before July, ending its turbulent
interregnum that began with the overthrow of President Hosni
Mubarak in February last year in a popular uprising.
Welcomed then as heroes who helped nudge the autocratic
leader from office, the generals now face anger over their
handling of protests that have left 59 dead since mid-November
and an economic crisis that is worsening the plight of the poor.
Meanwhile, the Brotherhood has surfed a wave of hostility to
long-time foe Mubarak. For millions of poor Egyptians, its
record of charitable work in areas ignored by his government
suggests it would care for their needs if it won power.
In the working class suburb of Shubra al-Khaima on the
northern limits of Cairo, citizens queued to vote in pot-holed
streets littered with rubbish.
"I've voted for the Muslim Brotherhood. They have experience
in running politics and I am convinced they will start
implementing serious reforms," said pensioner Fawzi Mohamed.
Its Freedom and Justice Party (FJP) leads after two of the
three rounds of voting and the rise of Islamist parties in the
poll has prompted Western concern for the future of Egypt's
close ties to Washington and peace with Israel.
Raids last week on non-governmental organisations by police
in a judicial probe into foreign funding for political parties
have incensed rights activists and drawn a rebuke from Egypt's
long-time ally the United States.
SECULAR TIES
The more hardline Islamist al-Nour Party has come second in
the voting so far but some analysts believe the Brotherhood may
seek to build a coalition with liberal groups. That could ease
concerns at home and in the West about the rise of the Islamists
in a country whose economy is propped up by tourism.
"The party's winning of the majority in the new parliament
does not mean going it alone in writing the constitution without
consideration for the rights of other Egyptians, or ignoring the
political forces which did not get a majority or failed in the
parliamentary elections," said FJP head Mohamed Mursi.
Founded in 1928, the Brotherhood is Egypt's best organised
political force, emerging stronger than others from three
decades of Mubarak rule.
With so much to gain from its return to mainstream politics,
the Brotherhood has insisted that the elections proceed as
planned and has shunned recent street protests against the army.
JOBS AND HOMES
In Shubra al-Khaima, where many voters are illiterate
labourers and factory workers, poll officials said many citizens
had turned up just to avoid paying a fine for not voting.
However, turnout on Tuesday and Wednesday seemed lower than
in the first rounds, some poll organisers said, with many voters
apparently feeling the result was already decided.
Rania, a 37-year-old housewife, said she had voted for the
FJP because they will create more jobs for the young and provide
apartments.
"Don't get confused and mark down the wrong candidate," she
told her elderly mother as they stood in the queue.
Throughout the staggered election, agents for several
parties have hustled for votes outside polling stations,
flouting a ban on election-day campaigning.
"In many districts our members saw people affiliated to
al-Nour and FJP telling voters to vote for them, which the
election law totally prohibits," said Ahmed Said of the liberal
Free Egyptians party.
An official from the liberal Egyptian Bloc, which includes
the Free Egyptians, said the electoral alliance should get 15
percent of votes in the third stage, slightly above earlier
rounds. Another source in the alliance said it would be lower.
Preliminary third-round results are due to be given on
Saturday, the High Elections Committee said.
The lower house election concludes with a run-off vote on
Jan. 10 and 11, with final results expected on Jan. 13. The new
parliament will then pick a 100-member assembly to write a new
constitution.
Voting for the upper house will be held in January and
February.