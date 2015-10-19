CAIRO Oct 19 The apathy of voters towards
Egypt's parliamentary election is because people are fixated on
pornography rather than politics, a popular Egyptian newspaper
columnist says.
Dandarawy al-Hawary, writing in the daily Youm 7, said
Egyptians have been distracted since an actress said on her
television show that she watched porn and encouraged young
people to do the same to get a sexual education.
"It is the bitter truth that Egyptian society, across all
its sectors, was more concerned with discussing pornographic
films... and everyone forgot the most important parliamentary
election in Egypt," Hawary wrote.
Hawary, a supporter of President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, also
cited an "international study" he sourced to Google saying
Islamic countries have the highest consumption of porn
worldwide.
Most analysts have attributed the low turnout in the
election to disillusionment, especially among young Egyptians,
with the current leadership.
(Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Michael Georgy and
Angus MacSwan)