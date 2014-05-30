Presidential candidate Hamdeen Sabahi (C) waits to cast his vote during the presidential election in Cairo, May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

CAIRO The defeated candidate in Egypt's presidential election, Hamdeen Sabahi, appealed on Friday against results that gave former army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi victory, saying election rules had been broken.

Leftist politician Sabahi won 3 percent of votes in the election against more than 93 percent of votes cast for Sisi, judicial sources said. Official results have yet to be announced.

The election took place against the background of a crackdown against supporters of Mohamed Mursi, deposed as president by the army last July, which has seen his Muslim Brotherhood outlawed, hundreds killed and thousands arrested.

On Thursday, Sabahi conceded defeat but said the official turnout figures was too high and were "an insult to the intelligence of Egyptians".

Sabahi's campaign said in a statement it had made a legal complaint to the elections committee objecting to "the existence of campaigning inside polling stations" by Sisi supporters, among other abuses.

It also appealed to the committee to nullify all votes cast on the third day of polling.

Authorities extended voting by one day at the last minute on Tuesday, an extraordinary measure that observer missions said raised questions about the integrity of the electoral process although it was not an illegal move.

Sisi led the overthrow of Mursi after mass protests against his rule. Sabahi came third in 2012 elections that brought Mursi to power as Egypt's first freely elected leader.

(Reporting By Yasmine Saleh,; Writing by Maggie Fick and Shadia Nasralla, Editing by Angus MacSwan; Editing by)