ALEXANDRIA, Egypt The head of Egypt's ultraconservative Salafi party said it might back a moderate Islamist for the presidency and criticised the Muslim Brotherhood's decision to field a candidate in the election to replace ousted leader Hosni Mubarak.

The hardline Islamist al-Nour party is the second biggest bloc in parliament after the Brotherhood and claims broad influence over Egypt's Salafis, whose puritanical approach to Islamic practice is inspired by Saudi Arabia's Wahhabi ideology.

The surprise Salafi surge to political prominence has unnerved Egypt's ally the United States and neighbour Israel.

A popular Salafi sheikh was barred last week from Egypt's first free presidential vote and the remaining Islamist candidates are wooing his supporters. Al-Nour did not field its own contender.

An obvious beneficiary might be Mohamed Mursi, the Brotherhood's candidate who has been courting the conservative vote. Mursi's chief Islamist rival is Abdel Moneim Abol Fotouh, who quit the Brotherhood last year and has positioned himself as a moderate, proclaiming support for individual freedoms.

But many Salafis have shown distaste for Mursi and pushed for more independence from the Brotherhood.

Al-Nour leader Emad Abdel Ghaffour, speaking to Reuters in the northern port city of Alexandria, indicated that moderates such as Abol Fotouh were contenders for his party's patronage.

"Al-Nour party's candidate will be the one with an Islamic background and who adopts the application of Sharia (Islamic law), even if it is gradual," he said.

"We met (Abol Fotouh) many times. He passed by the party's bases in Cairo, Alexandria and Tanta and I met him twice. He told us he would be fair to all Egyptians and would work on a religious basis. He sent messages of reassurance."

The rivalry among Islamist candidates could boost the prospects of Amr Moussa, a liberal nationalist and now the only front-runner with government experience. He was a foreign minister under Mubarak and then head of the Arab League.

Moussa got a boost this week when the army approved a law that removed Mubarak's last prime minister, Ahmed Shafiq, from the race. Those who served only as ministers under the ousted leader, including Moussa, were exempted from the law.

The vote will take place on May 23 and 24, with a run-off due in June if no one wins more than 50 percent in the first round, concluding 16 months of tumultuous interim military rule since Mubarak's overthrow.

FORMIDABLE FORCE

Al-Nour was only formed in the wake of Mubarak's overthrow in a popular uprising but won more than a fifth of seats in parliament, trouncing many long-established parties.

Political experts say the Salafi movement has up to 3 million devotees and controls as many as 4,000 mosques, making it a formidable force in Egypt's new politics.

Ghaffour, wearing a suit, an open-necked shirt and the long beard common among Salafis, portrayed al-Nour as a kingmaker, saying whomever it backs for the presidency would win.

"The next president will be decided through al-Nour's voting bloc," he said. The party will decide whom to back once the state Presidential Election Committee publishes the final list of candidates on April 26.

The game of shifting alliances could throw up more surprises before then. Al-Nour may be trying to exert pressure on the Brotherhood to gain a bigger say over the policies of a future Islamist-led government and the allocation of ministries.

The Islamist candidates, who also include Islamist thinker Mohamed Selim al-Awa, have been lobbying different Salafi groups in an attempt to win their backing.

Though they both share the goal of a more pious, Islamic society, al-Nour and the Brotherhood's Freedom and Justice Party (FJP) have often looked more like rivals than allies.

Ghaffour said al-Nour would emerge stronger than ever from the vote because it had shown maturity by not fielding a presidential candidate. The Brotherhood had pledged not to seek the country's highest office but changed its mind in late March.

"I think we will emerge as the biggest winner from the election period and our popularity will double," he said. "We didn't field a candidate, although other groups did and bred distrust... We didn't rush to support any candidate."

Abol Fotouh was a senior member of the Brotherhood during Mubarak's three decades in power, when it was sidelined from formal politics, but the movement expelled him last year when he announced he would run for the presidency.

Ghaffour said he had told the Brotherhood's initial candidate Khairat al-Shater, who was disqualified by the election committee, that fielding a Brotherhood candidate would be a wrong move.

"I told Shater four days before they took their decision that we recommended they do not field a candidate and told him 'If you do, we aren't committed to backing him'," Ghaffour said.

(Editing by Tom Pfeiffer and Alistair Lyon)