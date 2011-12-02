GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, U.S. bond yields rise as Fed meets
* Short-dated U.S. bond yields hit multi-week peaks ahead of Fed meeting (Update with U.S. markets opening, changes byline, dateline, previous LONDON)
CAIRO Dec 2 Turnout in the first round of Egypt's parliamentary election was 62 percent, Abdel Moez Ibrahim, the head of the election committee, told a news conference on Friday.
* Short-dated U.S. bond yields hit multi-week peaks ahead of Fed meeting (Update with U.S. markets opening, changes byline, dateline, previous LONDON)
* Moody’s says expects U.S. Federal Reserve will continue to raise interest rates gradually this year and next, to about 3 percent by 2019-end