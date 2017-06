An Egyptian Salafi Muslim man holds a poster of Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi which reads ''Renaissance'' during a protest in front of Abdeen Presidential Palace in downtown Cairo March 1, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

CAIRO Egypt's administrative court ordered on Wednesday the cancellation of a decree issued by President Mohamed Mursi that had called parliamentary elections starting April 22, the court said in a statement.

The court said the reason behind the cancellation was that the Shura Council, Egypt's upper house of parliament, did not return the amended electoral law to the Supreme Constitutional Court for final review before passing it.

Under Mursi's decree, the lower house polls were due to be held under the amended electoral law over four stages.

