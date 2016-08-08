CAIRO Aug 8 Egypt will increase electricity
prices by up to 40 percent for households as part of its plan to
repair its finances by eliminating power subsidies entirely over
the next few years, the government said on Monday.
The latest price hikes range from 25 to 40 percent depending
on consumption levels and will be applied retroactively from
last month, the electricity ministry said in a statement.
Cairo, which is in the midst of talks with the International
Monetary Fund (IMF) to secure a $12 billion three-year loan
programme, is trying to cut its budget deficit through a number
of reforms. They include tax increases and a plan to wean the
population off a decades-old subsidy regime that has often
benefited the highest-earning households.
Egypt began a five-year programme of price increases in 2014
to gradually eliminate domestic electricity subsidies.
However, Electricity Minister Mohamed Shaker told a news
conference on Monday that this year the government had raised
prices more steeply than originally proposed, whilst reducing
the burden on poorer households, because dwindling local
production had forced the country to import more gas for power
generation in recent years. A devaluation in the Egyptian pound
had also made those imports more expensive, he said.
The IMF has in the past urged Egypt to phase out its costly
subsidies.
Overconsumption of cheap electricity has in recent years
exacerbated energy shortages and led to frequent power cuts in
summer months.
To ease the electricity shortages, Egypt signed an $8.9
billion deal with Siemens in June 2015 for three combined-cycle
power plants with a capacity of 4,800 megawatts each as well as
12 wind farms.
Some of the plants, which together are expected to boost
electricity generation by 50 percent, are expected to go online
in December this year and reach full capacity in May 2018.
(Reporting by Omar Fahmy and Amina Ismail; Writing by Amina
Ismail, editing by Lin Noueihed and Susan Fenton)