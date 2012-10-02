DUBAI Oct 2 Al-Futtaim Group and Emaar
Properties, two real estate developers from the United
Arab Emirates, plan a 5 billion Egyptian pound ($820 million)
tie-up to build a retail and entertainment complex outside
Cairo, Al-Futtaim said on Tuesday.
The companies said they reached a preliminary decision to
develop the "Cairo Gate" complex on 160 acres of land off the
Cairo-Alexandria desert highway, a statement said.
A shopping mall would be the centrepiece of the development,
complemented by an office park, luxury hotel, schools, medical
facilities and residential space.
Al-Futtaim did not say when the agreement on the venture
might be finalised or when construction would be completed.
The two companies already have substantial investments in
Egypt; Emaar has a real estate investment portfolio in the
country of 31.7 billion pounds, the statement said.
Gulf investors have shown more interest in investing in
Egypt since the election in June of President Mohamed Mursi,
whose government has requested a $4.8 billion loan from the
International Monetary fund to help stabilise state finances.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by David Holmes)