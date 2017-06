CAIRO Egypt's Interior Ministry raised a state of emergency in the Sinai peninsula on Saturday, saying it had intelligence that jihadists might attack police there, state news agency MENA reported.

"The Minister of Interior has raised the level of emergency in North and South Sinai after receiving information that jihadist groups intend to attack police buildings there," Interior Ministry official General Osama Ismail said, according to MENA.

