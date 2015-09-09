(Adds background)
CAIRO, Sept 9 Egypt paid foreign oil companies
$600 million in arrears in August and still owes them $2.9
billion, the petroleum minister told Reuters on Wednesday.
Sherif Ismail also said Egypt aims to lower the amount of
arrears it owes foreign oil companies to $2.5 billion by the end
of 2015.
Delays in paying back foreign companies had discouraged
investment in Egypt's economy, battered by power cuts, attacks
by militants and political turmoil triggered by a 2011 uprising
that toppled autocrat Hosni Mubarak.
Egypt's energy sector received a boost last month when
Italian energy group Eni said it had discovered the
largest known gas field in the Mediterranean off the Egyptian
coast, predicting the find could help meet the country's gas
needs for decades to come.
Egypt, which once exported gas to Israel and elsewhere, has
become a net energy importer over the last few years.
