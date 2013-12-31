(Adds background)
CAIRO Dec 31 Unknown assailants attacked a
natural gas pipeline in the Sinai on Tuesday, Egyptian security
sources told Reuters, raising concerns of instability as the
country pushes through with a roadmap for political transition
to democracy.
The blast took place in the central region of Sinai on a
pipeline that carried natural gas to an industrial area.
There were so far no reports of casualties and security
forces are scanning the area to investigate the cause of the
blast, the sources said.
Egypt has been struggling to maintain stability in the
country of 85 million people since the army ousted Islamist
President Mohamed Mursi, the country's first elected leader, on
July 3 following mass protests against his rule.
Supporters of Mursi have called the army move a military
coup and staged regular protests demanding his reinstatement.
Militant attacks in the Sinai region have intensified since
then.
Hundreds were killed in Cairo when security forces stormed
two pro-Mursi camps in August and thousands more were arrested,
including Mursi, as the government launched a crackdown against
his Muslim Brotherhood group, which it accused of violence.
The Muslim Brotherhood denies any link to violence, but last
week the government declared them a terrorist group, accusing
them of carrying out a suicide attack that killed 16 people in
the Nile Delta.
Sinai-based Islamist militant group, Ansar Bayt al-Maqdis,
had claimed responsibility for the Nile Delta attack, as well as
several previous attacks, including a failed attempt to
assassinate the interior minister with a car bomb in Cairo in
September.
Egypt plans to hold a constitution referendum in
mid-January, a major milestone in its roadmap to a transition to
democracy that could see presidential and parliamentary
elections next year.
On Tuesday, security forces arrested the son of a prominent
Brotherhood leader, Anas Beltagi, and the former spokesman for
the presidency under Mursi, Yasser Ali. They were arrested over
accusations of inciting violence, judicial and interior ministry
source said.
(Reporting by Asma Alsharif. Additional reporting by Youssry
Ahmad. Editing by Andre Grenon)