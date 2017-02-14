UPDATE 2-Oil falls as U.S. drilling undermines drive to tighten markets
* Deal to extend OPEC-led production cut failed to impress market
CAIRO Feb 14 BP's CEO said on Tuesday that U.S. shale oil production will keep a check on any spikes in oil prices.
Bob Dudley, speaking at an media conference, also said he sees about $55-60 per barrel as a healthy price for crude oil.
Egypt has gone from exporting energy to being a net importer as domestic output has failed to keep pace with rising demand. (Reporting by Lin Noueihed and Eric Knecht; Editing by Louise Ireland)
* Deal to extend OPEC-led production cut failed to impress market
* Little reaction to N.Korea missile launch, KOSPI at record high