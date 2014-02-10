* Minister critical of Egypt's energy mix
* LNG supplies for summer still not secured
* Gulf states helping Egypt
By Ehab Farouk and Maggie Fick
CAIRO, Feb 10 Egypt will need to import an
additional $1 billion worth of petroleum products and secure
significant natural gas supplies as it scrambles to meet energy
needs for the summer, Oil Minister Sherif Ismail has told
Reuters.
One government after another has struggled to cope with
energy crunches, and Ismail said this coming season would be no
exception.
Failure to find a solution could frustrate Egyptians, who
rioted in the past over long lines at gas pumps just before the
army toppled Islamist President Mohamed Mursi.
Political turmoil since a popular uprising ousted autocrat
Hosni Mubarak in 2011 has paralysed decision making. Disarray in
the energy sector will take time to fix, even after a new
government replaces the army-backed interim administration.
"Of course there are needs," said Ismail, adding that
efforts to import badly needed natural gas may not succeed.
"The intention is to (make available) liquefied natural gas
(LNG) and (to get) LNG facilities in operation before the summer
...It is our prime concern and intention to solve this problem
if not for this year by 100 percent then at least for the years
yet to come."
Egypt in October tendered for a floating terminal needed to
import LNG. An official said at the time that the government
wanted the terminal in place by April, before temperatures rise
and consumption spikes.
The tender has not yet been awarded, and experts say that
time has run out for a terminal to be delivered and installed
before the summer.
Ismail said the alternatives to importing LNG include
shifting to using more expensive fuel oil and encouraging
Egyptians to conserve energy during peak hours.
These steps may not suffice. Analysts say about 75 percent
of electricity production in Egypt is dependent on gas, not fuel
oil.
Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates extended
an economic lifeline to Egypt after the army ousted Mursi after
mass protests against his rule.
Deeply mistrustful of Mursi's Muslim Brotherhood movement,
these Gulf Arab states pledged billions of dollars to the
army-backed government, including petroleum products.
Egypt has said it has received $4 billion in fuel products
from Gulf nations since Mursi's ouster. Ismail said Egypt would
require more imports for the summer.
"The first estimate...is that we will need to import
petroleum products of around $250 million per month during the
four summer months," Ismail said in an interview.
Not all Gulf countries were generous with the government
after Mursi's ouster. Qatar, which backed the Brotherhood, sent
Egypt LNG shipments last summer but negotiations for further
supplies stalled over political tensions.
The growing population of 85 million has kept energy demand
steadily rising so that it now outstrips the production of oil
and gas from fields in the Western Desert, Nile Delta and
offshore.
Compounding the problems, the government fell into heavy
debt to foreign energy firms which Egypt needs to help it
exploit gas reserves that could enable the country to end power
cuts and bolster export income.
Instead, surging demand has caused Egypt to divert high
levels of gas produced by foreign companies such as BG Group
and promised to them for export.
Ismail said that "the gap between production and
consumption" is caused mainly by the fact that Egypt has not
developed its available reserves.
SUBSIDY BURDEN
Egypt's energy troubles weigh heavily on the economy. Talk
of cutting fuel subsidies costing $15 billion a year has
produced limited results.
Successive governments have feared that raising energy
prices could trigger unrest in a country where street protests
have helped remove two presidents in three years.
Ismail, an engineer who held senior posts at several
state-run energy firms before his appointment as minister last
July, says the interim government will take the first steps in a
reform programme that would see subsidies cut by 25 to 30
percent in five to six years.
A smart card system for fuel purchases by drivers launched
during Mursi's year in office should be operational within three
months, he said. The government hopes the initiative will allow
it to analyse fuel consumption data before enacting reforms.
Ismail acknowledged that subsidy spending in 2014 could
exceed the targeted 140 billion Egyptian pounds ($20.11
billion), saying that industrial needs may increase in the
second half of the financial year which ends in June.
"The subsidy issue is crucial," he said, adding that
increasing energy consumption and the government's target of
seven percent economic growth requires subsidy reform and
efforts to diversify the energy mix.
"Ninety-five percent of energy consumed depends on crude oil
and natural gas. The current energy mix doesn't really work for
Egypt, it is not secured, it is not economical, and it is not
sustainable," he said.
For now, Egypt is aiming to increase its natural gas output
even as the companies that produce it warn that political and
economic turmoil will lower their output.
Ismail said that Egypt aims to increase its natural gas
output by 1,800 million cubic feet this year, up by 35 percent
from the current production level of 5,100 million cubic feet.
His ministry forecast last week that gas production in the
next fiscal year, which begins in July, would fail to meet
surging domestic demand.
Ismail said that the government was in talks with BG Group
to speed up the process of getting Phase 9A of its West Delta
Deep Marine offshore natural gas project on-stream. The latest
drilling phase of that project fell behind schedule last year.
($1 = 6.9615 Egyptian pounds)
(Writing by Maggie Fick; editing by Michael Georgy and Jason
Neely)