CAIRO Feb 17 Noble Clean Fuels Limited will supply Egypt with seven LNG cargos from April for two years, the Egyptian oil ministry said on Tuesday.

The company is a unit of Hong Kong-based Noble Group .

Egypt has signed several deals in past months to import natural gas, which powers most of its home and factories.

