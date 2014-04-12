CAIRO, April 12 Egypt's minister of electricity
and renewable energy said that the government will not be able
to prevent power cuts this summer, an acknowledgment of the
severe energy crunch facing the most populous Arab country.
"Eliminating blackouts and reducing loads this summer is
impossible," Mohamed Shaker said in comments published on
Saturday in the state-run Al-Ahram newspaper.
Summer blackouts have hit Egypt in the past few years as
successive governments have failed to develop a sound strategy
to tap major natural gas reserves even as a rapidly growing
population boosted demand for the fuel.
But power cuts have come early this year, ahead of peak
electricity use in the summer when many households crank up
their air-conditioning units - a sign of the most severe energy
crunch in years.
Shaker said the government would try to "reduce to
the lowest level possible" but acknowledged that the problem
would take "a few years" to resolve.
Political turmoil since a popular uprising ousted autocrat
Hosni Mubarak in 2011 has paralysed decision making. Disarray in
the energy sector will pose a major challenge for the new
government after next month's presidential election, which is
expected to be won by former army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi,
who toppled Islamist President Mohamed Mursi last July.
Failure to find a solution to the current energy crisis
could frustrate Egyptians, who rioted in the past over long
lines at gas pumps just before the army ousted Mursi following
mass protests against his rule.
Struggling to avoid public unrest over blackouts, the
government has cut natural gas supplies to factories and decided
this month to allow the use of coal for power generation.
(Reporting By Stephen Kalin; Editing by Susan Fenton)