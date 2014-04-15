CAIRO, April 15 Egypt, facing the worst energy
shortages for years, has set limits for electricity use at
mosques as part of government efforts to ease the impact of
power cuts already affecting homes and factories.
The religious endowments minister has ordered mosques not to
run air conditioners before May 15 and after that date to use
air conditioning only during prayer time and half an hour before
and after the call to prayer.
Mohamed Mokhtar Gomaa said in comments reported by state
newspaper Al-Ahram that he would also ensure that electricity
meters were installed at mosques that do not have them.
Widespread blackouts are expected this summer when Egyptians
crank up their air conditioning and increased demand stresses
the aging power grid, forcing the government to take measures to
cut energy use.
The trade, industry and investment ministry has banned the
making or importing of air conditioners that can be set lower
than 20 degrees Celsius (68 Fahrenheit).
Chaos in the energy sector, kept going by oil handouts from
Gulf Arab countries, will be among the biggest challenges facing
the country's next president, who will take office this summer
after elections scheduled for late May.
Long lines at gas stations and power cuts fuelled popular
anger against Islamist President Mohamed Mursi ahead of his
ouster by the army last summer.
The government said on Saturday that it would not be able to
prevent power cuts this summer.
(Reporting by Maggie Fick and Stephen Kalin; Editing by Louise
Ireland)