CAIRO, July 4 Egypt was set to raise mainstream
fuel prices by up to 78 percent from midnight on Friday, an Oil
Ministry source told Reuters, in a long-awaited step to cut
energy subsidies to ease the burden on its swelling budget
deficit.
Food and energy subsidies traditionally eat up a quarter of
state spending. The government is cutting subsidies in hopes of
reviving an economy battered by more than three years of
political turmoil.
Successive governments have failed to curb energy product
subsidies, fearing backlash from a public used to cheap fuel.
"The increase will start being implemented by midnight," the
source said.
The source said the price of 92 octane gasoline would be
2.60 Egyptian pounds (36 cents) per litre, up 40 percent from
its current price of 1.85 pounds, while 80 octane gasoline would
rise to 1.60 pounds per litre, up 78 percent.
Diesel will rise to 1.80 pounds per litre, an increase of 63
percent, while the less commonly used natural gas for vehicles
will rise by 175 percent to 1.10 pounds per cubic metre.
Khaled Hanafi, Egypt's supplies minister, confirmed the cuts
on private television channel Sada al-Balad, saying the state
will cancel 90 octane gasoline and the price for 92 octane
gasoline would be 2.60 pounds while the price for 95 octane
gasoline would rise to 6.25 pounds. He also confirmed that
diesel prices would rise to 1.80 pounds.
Newly elected president Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has already
raised electricity prices in efforts to reform energy subsidies,
one of a range of politically sensitive subsidies that also
cover transport, food and agriculture.
"An increase in fuel prices has been expected and while it
is likely that there will be some inflationary repercussions, a
rise in prices to a market price is necessary," said Angus Blair
chairman of business and economic forecasting think-tank Signet.
"It should be noted that the effect of a rise in fuel prices
will not affect the poor directly, since they do not own cars,"
he added.
Electricity prices began to rise this month under a plan to
eliminate power subsidies within five years, the electricity
minister said on Thursday.
Electricity prices are set to double over five years, but
the introduction of a more graduated pricing structure aims to
reduce the burden on the poor in a country where one person in
four lives on less than $2 a day.
State finances have been decimated by more than three years
of political turmoil, but the government is trying to improve
them without provoking a backlash from Egyptians, who have
helped topple two presidents since 2011 but have yet to see an
improvement in living standards.
Egypt's Finance Minister Hany Kadry Dimian announced deep
cuts in energy subsidies in the 2014/15 budget that would save
the government 40 billion pounds.
The revised budget seeks to reduce the deficit to 10 percent
of gross domestic product in the next fiscal year, from an
expected shortfall of 12 percent in the 2013/14 fiscal year.
($1 = 7.1501 Egyptian Pounds)
(Reporting by Abdulrahman Adel and Shadia Nasralla; writing by
Asma Alsharif; Editing by Kevin Liffey and David Gregorio)